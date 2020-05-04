The Clubhouse to reopen bowling, golf on Friday

The Clubhouse, which has been providing family entertainment in Statesboro since 2010, will reopen its doors to the public on Friday after a 38-day closure that was mandated by the State of Georgia for all non-essential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests and our employees is our top priority,” said co-owner Netra R. Van Tassell. “Since the governor announced that certain businesses would have the opportunity to resume full business operations, we have been conducting a comprehensive review of city, state and federal operating guidelines as well as consulting with health and medical professionals and the CDC guidelines. With all of this, we have implemented new procedures and standards and have fully prepared our facility and employees and are prepared to reopen on Friday to welcome our amazing community who supports us.”

During the past seven weeks The Clubhouse has been closed to the public, Van Tassell said center management has been focused on new methods of sterilization and deep cleaning of its entire 42,000 square-foot indoor and entire 64 acres outdoor facility.

The center has also revamped and updated its operational processes and procedures to best ensure the safety of its guests and employees.

The 24-lane center, which plans a phased approach to its opening, will initially limit the number of guests occupying its facility at any one time to only every other lane (12) as it adheres to state required social distancing guidelines that are still in place.

Van Tassell said The Clubhouse will only open with two attractions at first – bowling and miniature golf – and will phase more in at later dates. The restaurant will continue curbside service as well as add indoor dining with limited capacity.

“We have a very large and spacious establishment, which will allow for us properly to place bowlers across our lanes at a safe and comfortable distance apart,” Van Tassell said. “We want to provide all of our guests with a respite during these difficult times and do so in a way that’s carefully planned in order to keep our employees and guests safe and healthy.”

As for some of the new safety protocols, Van Tassell said guests will be greeted at the main entrance, temperature checks will be taken and hands will be immediately washed. Masks or proper facial coverings will be required of all guests and employees that enter The Clubhouse, she said.

Guests are welcome to bring their own mask or one may be purchased upon arrival. Online reservations are strongly recommended and lanes will be sold by the hour with staggered times throughout the hours of operation.

Policies involving social distancing in the lobby, on the lanes, and in the restaurant will be strictly enforced. The availability of touch free bathrooms for washing hands, hand sanitizers, and the regular cleaning of bowling balls, shoes, and the entire facility especially at touch points will be strictly enforced, Van Tassell said.

The arcade, laser tag, Spin Zone, Ballocity, batting cages, and go carts will initially remain closed but will be phased in at later dates. Birthday parties and custom events inside the facility are temporarily on pause as well.

“We will continue all of these at later dates and times as soon as we are able to safely,” Van Tassell said. “Thank you in advance to all our guests for your patience and understanding as we re-open slowly, safely, and purposefully.”

During this time, hours of operation are noon to 8 pm, Monday through Sunday. The hours and times will be expanded when appropriate, Van Tassell said.





