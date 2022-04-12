‘Clean up the Boro’ set for April 23

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful will sponsor a “clean up of the Boro” on April 23, as part of the annual Great American Cleanup.

According to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the cleanup event will begin at 9 a.m., with groups meeting at Statesboro High School.

“All organizations, groups and individuals of Statesboro are encouraged to come out and help clean up litter in designated zones around the city,” Clements said in the release.

The Great American Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest community improvement programs that Keep America Beautiful annually sponsors. Nearly 15,000 communities in the United States participate every year.

Clements said groups, individuals and families are encouraged to stop by the starting location at Statesboro High to register and pick up a packet of supplies — complete with gloves, a vest, trash bags, litter pickers and a map of a designated right-of-way — to pick up litter.

Once volunteers pick up their supplies, they will be instructed to head to their designated locations.

“The parking lot of Statesboro High School is also the perfect location for organized groups to come and group up before heading out together,” Clements said.

Registration for the event may be found at www.keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org.

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.