Clean up the Boro set for Nov. 13
kbb
Georgia Southern student Grace Lautzenhiser, center, of Warner Robins teams up with Charles and Christina Strickland to help tidy up East Parrish Street during the Clean Up the Boro in 2020. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful is ready to “Clean up the Boro” this fall with its annual event set for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 9 a.m.

All organizations, groups, and individuals of Statesboro are encouraged to come out and help clean up litter in designated zones around the city, said Amanda Clements, coordinator for KSBB.

The cleanup will be a "drive-thru" event where individuals and families can drive through to pick up a packet of supplies – complete with gloves, a vest, trash bags, litter pickers and a map of a designated right-of-way – to pick up litter.

Once individuals come by the drive through area in the parking lot of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Main St. to pick up their supplies, they will be instructed to head to their designated location.

Volunteers can pre-register for the event by going to keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org

Volunteers are requested to return to the Visitors Center once they are done picking up litter, so they can return their supplies and receive a free “Be Our Guest” card, courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Statesboro.

For more information, contact Clements at (912) 531-4546

