Claxton man dead after chase, shootout with law enforcement

A Claxton man was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday night after he spurred a high-speed chase and fired shots at officers, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Chris DeMarco said multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a roadblock/license check Friday about 10:30 p.m. at Highways 129 and 169 in Evans County, when a Kia Rio approached the checkpoint. The driver, later identified as Ramone Dwight, 29, of Claxton, told a Georgia State Patrol trooper that he did not have his driver’s license on him and provided the trooper with a false name.

After checking to see if Dwight’s license was valid, the trooper returned to Dwight’s vehicle and asked him to get out. At that time, Dwight sped away from the checkpoint,” DeMarco said.

“As law enforcement officers were chasing the vehicle, Dwight began to shoot at the officers, striking multiple law enforcement vehicles,” he said. “During the pursuit, a female passenger was pushed from the car. The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 mph.”

Several PIT maneuver attempts were made, but the chase ended when Dwight lost control of his vehicle off Ponderosa Road and Firetower Road, off Highway 280, near downtown Claxton.

Once stopped, DeMarco said Dwight got out of his vehicle and ran while firing at officers. An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Hagan Police Department officer fired their weapons as Dwight was shooting and pointing a weapon in the direction of several officers. Both officers discharged their guns, striking Dwight, DeMarco said.

Officers began to render aid to Dwight. EMS responded and transported Dwight to Evans Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During a search in the area where the officers shot Dwight, DeMarco said officers found a semi-automatic handgun.

According to the release, no officers were injured during the incident and the female passenger was not seriously injured.

Dwight will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit DA’s office for review.