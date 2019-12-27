Claxton man charged with child molestation

A Claxton man faces at least two counts of aggravated child molestation, jailed following a six-week investigation by Statesboro police.

Calvin Bernard Williams, 31, of Mosley Road, Claxton, was taken into custody in Pembroke and is being held without bond in the Bulloch County Jail as he awaits further court hearings, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins. Investigations are continuing and further charges are possible.

The investigation began on Nov. 8 when Statesboro Police patrol officers responded to Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive and spoke with the mother of a five-year-old female.

“The mother alleged that her boyfriend, later identified as Williams, had touched the child inappropriately” he said.

Detectives responded and began the investigation.

“After physical examinations and extensive interviews with the child conducted by advocates with the Teal House, a Statesboro child advocacy center, warrants were issued for Williams,” Akins said.

According to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (OCGA) 16-6-4 (C), “A person commits the offense of aggravated child molestation when such person commits an offense of child molestation which act physically injures the child or involves an act of sodomy,” according to wwww.FindLaw.com.

The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center, is located at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or wishes to report such an incident involving a child, may contact The Teal House at 912-489-6060; the 24 Hour Crisis Line at 1-866-489-2225; or online at www.srsac.org .

Anyone with information on this case should contact Statesboro Police Det. Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.