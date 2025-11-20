City's first Christmas tree lighting is Tuesday in Downtown Art Park at 5 p.m.

The city of Statesboro will host a Christmas Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Downtown Statesboro Art Park next to the railroad tracks.

The public is invited to come out for a festive evening complete with hot cocoa, cookies and carols.

“I’m looking forward to joining our community downtown as we celebrate the start of the holiday season together,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said. “This is our first year hosting a tree lighting in the park, and we believe it will be a wonderful opportunity for families, friends and neighbors to come together and share in the joy and spirit that make Statesboro such a special place.”

The city’s Public Works crew installed a 26-foot-tall tree in the art park, temporarily replacing one of the sculpture installations during the holiday season. The Statesboro Art Park is located at the corner of Railroad Street and East Main Street.

Parking will be available next to the park and across the street at Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group.