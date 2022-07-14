City of Statesboro seeking input on future development

The city of Statesboro is embarking on a process to update its zoning and other development regulations and combine them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in the city.

According to a release from Layne Phillips, public information officer for the city, the process will be facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through mid-2023.

The Unified Development Code, the release states, is an opportunity for the community to update its zoning, subdivision, and development regulations into a single, user-friendly document that supports Statesboro’s current and future needs.

“Communities across Georgia prefer unified development codes because they are easier to use and administer than a bunch of separate, sometimes conflicting documents,” said TSW Project Manager Caleb Racicot. “We look forward to working with the Statesboro community to ensure that the regulations and standards within Statesboro’s codes are crafted to meet this community’s unique needs.”

Over the course of the next year, several community meetings will be held to gather input from residents, business owners and anyone else with an interest in development in Statesboro.

The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the City Hall council chambers. Also, the meeting presentation will be streamed online on the city’s Facebook page, with opportunities for online input for those who prefer not to attend in person.

No changes to regulations will be drafted until community input is gathered, the release stated. Draft regulations will then be made available for public comment at future meetings. Meeting dates will be posted at https://downtownstatesboromasterplan.com and on the City’s website.

“The new regulations will shape the next generation of growth and development in Statesboro, including elements like housing, signs, business growth, and more,” Layne said.

Updates to engineering regulations will also be considered.

Visit https://downtownstatesboromasterplan.com to learn more and submit any questions.



