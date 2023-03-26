City of Statesboro to hold hiring event April 4

The City of Statesboro will hold a hiring event on Tuesday, April 4, in the Nessmith-Lane Center at Georgia Southern University from 4–7 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend and learn about the City of Statesboro and the benefits of working there, according to a release from Layne Phillips, the city's public information officer. Representatives from multiple city departments including fire, police, public works and others will be on-site to answer questions and conduct open interviews.

'The City of Statesboro would not be able to fulfill our mission without our dedicated and talented workforce,' said Demetrius Bynes, director of the city's human resources department. 'The upcoming hiring event is an outstanding opportunity for the city's hiring managers to interact with qualified applicants.

'The event will also provide an opportunity for unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking a career change to explore the city government and learn about the many benefits of working for our organization. We hope to extend several offers to applicants who are passionate about public service during the event.'

Anyone interested in attending the event may pre-register at www.statesboroga. gov/careers. Walkins are welcome.

The Nessmith-Lane Center is located at 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro.

For questions about the hiring event or employment, the city's human resources department may be reached by phone at (912) 764-0683 or by email at hr@statesboroga.gov.