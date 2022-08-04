City seeks input on future development

The city of Statesboro is embarking on a process to update its zoning and other development regulations and combine them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in the city.

The city held its first meeting about the Code on July 13 and is seeking more public input at a second meeting set for Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to a release from Layne Phillips, public information officer for the city, the process will be facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through mid-2023.

The Unified Development Code, the release states, is an opportunity for the community to update its zoning, subdivision, and development regulations into a single, user-friendly document that supports Statesboro’s current and future needs.

“Communities across Georgia prefer unified development codes because they are easier to use and administer than a bunch of separate, sometimes conflicting documents,” said TSW Project Manager Caleb Racicot. “We look forward to working with the Statesboro community to ensure that the regulations and standards within Statesboro’s codes are crafted to meet this community’s unique needs.”

Over the course of the next year, several community meetings will be held to gather input from residents, business owners and anyone else with an interest in development in Statesboro.

The second meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main St. Also, the meeting presentation will be recorded and shared on the city’s Facebook page and other social media sites.

No changes to regulations will be drafted until community input is gathered, the release stated. Draft regulations will then be made available for public comment at future meetings. Members of the community who are unable to attend the meeting can also share their input and take a survey at https://downtownstatesboromasterplan.com by clicking the “share your input” link at the top of the webpage.

Visit https://downtownstatesboromasterplan.com to learn more and submit any questions.