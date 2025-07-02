City renews retail recruiter agreement with GS for shorter term, accepts 2 free Hyundai EVs

Statesboro City Council entered its new fiscal year Tuesday with a shorter-term renewal of the city's small business recruiter agreement with Georgia Southern University, a new agreement with Hyundai for two years free use of two Ioniq 5 electric vehicles, and negotiations for EMC Engineering to take over design work for the Creek on the Blue Mile. July 1 is always the first day of a new fiscal, or budget, year for the city, but the mayor and council don't always meet on that day. However, their first regular meeting of each month is held at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday, so it worked out that way for July 1, 2025, officially the start of fiscal 2026. City Manager Charles Penny even said, "Happy new year," to the elected officials and public.