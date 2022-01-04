City to hold virtual COVID Q&A event

The City of Statesboro and Squashing the Spread Bulloch County will hold a virtual question and answer panel entitled “COVID-19 and Our Community’s Children” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 11.

“As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout Bulloch County, it is important for members of the community to have a forum to ask questions and get answers regarding the current state of COVID-19 and the effect it could have on their families,” said Layne Phillips, the city’s public information officer, in an email release Tuesday.

Phillips said people watching the event will hear from some of Bulloch County’s medical professionals, government leaders and parents and may ask the guest panelists questions anonymously.

Guest panelists include:

Mayor Jonathan McCollar, City of Statesboro

Dr. Stacy Smallwood, public health researcher and Squashing the Spread volunteer

Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS

Dr. Austin Whitlock, pediatrician, Bulloch Pediatrics Group

Shontelle Childress, Bulloch County parent

Members of the community are invited to attend the virtual panel through one of the following methods:

Register to join the discussion on Zoom by following this link: https://tinyurl.com/COVIDinBulloch