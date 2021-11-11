City Hall COVID vax clinic this ‘Clean Up’ Saturday

Statesboro’s latest free COVID-19 vaccine clinic with city-provided $50 gift cards available as rewards is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at City Hall, 50 East Main St. This clinic coincides with the “Clean Up the Boro” effort, although they aren’t really connected.

While supplies last, individuals will get a $50 gift card after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine clinic is open to the public. Professionals from the Bulloch County Health Department will be on-site administering the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will also be available for eligible individuals.

But people getting booster shots are not eligible for the $50 reward, according to the city’s notice. Only first shots, and second shots required after first shots, qualify for the reward cards.

In September the city government used $18,400 from its federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding to purchase a supply of the bank-issued gift cards, which have now been offered as a rewards during several vaccination days. Officials are also encouraging more of the city government’s own employees to get vaccinated. City Council in September approved adding $250 to the holiday bonus check of each employee who presents proof of vaccination, and further authorized that the incentive payment would increase to $500 if a goal of having at least 80% of the city workforce vaccinated is met by Nov. 15.

Clean Up the Boro

Some previous city-sponsored vaccination opportunities have occurred during downtown Saturday events, such October’s Scare on the Square. This Saturday’s will coincide with the Clean Up the Boro effort, organized by Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful, also a city-supported organization.

Clean Up the Boro, set to begin at 9 a.m. will be a “drive-thru” supplied event in which organizations, groups and individuals will help clean up litter in designated zones around the city. Once individuals drive through an area in the parking lot of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Main Street to pick up their cleaning supplies, they will be instructed to head to their designated location.

Volunteers can pre-register for the event by going to keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org. Volunteers are requested to return to the Visitors Center once they are done picking up litter, so they can return their supplies and receive a free “Be Our Guest” card, courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Statesboro.

For more information, contact KSBB Coordinator Clements at (912) 531-4546.