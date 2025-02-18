City Council gets reports on Robotics Center, DABC Tuesday

Statesboro's mayor and council are scheduled to hear updates on the Ogeechee Technical College Robotics Center and from the Development Authority of Bulloch County during a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, work session.

The multi-topic work session, which is also open to the public, precedes the regular 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting on the second floor of City Hall.

Another presentation expected during the 4 p.m. work session will be about the BEACON initiative. The acronym represents the Bulloch Engagement and Community Opportunity Network.

Council is slated to receive the annual public safety reports of the Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire Department, after also getting a quarterly report on the city's finances.

One item high on the council’s 5:30 p.m. voting agenda will be whether to extend a previous two-week suspension or take other action regarding the massage-parlor license of Lisa's Therapeutic Massage.