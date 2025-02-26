City Council committee acknowledges two unintentional mistakes on conflict of interest

An investigative committee of Statesboro City Council, advised by City Attorney Cain Smith, has found that two council members erred when they failed to recuse themselves from two unrelated matters during the Jan. 28 meeting but that their actions – or an action and quick reversal in one instance and inaction in the other – were “unintentional and inconsequential.” The committee’s written findings also assign blame to Smith for giving one council member incorrect advice and commit the city’s attorney anew to “review every agenda moving forward for possible conflict of interest issues and continue to advise Mayor and Council on conflicts.” The mayor and council and staff members also are to review both the ethics section of the Statesboro Code of Ordinances and the recusal process at their annual strategy retreat, to be held March 14-15 in Augusta. Smith said this will be done to make sure that all of the officials are familiar with the rules, not with any thoughts of changing them.