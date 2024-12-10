By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
City approves GDOT agreement for Creek on Blue Mile but will seek new engineering group
Penny says city to break with Freeze & Nichols group after 5 years and more than $2M engineering and design efforts
Memorial Park
As part of its design work for the Creek on the Blue Mile project, the Freese and Nichols firm sketched this conceptual master plan for renovation of Memorial Park, also known as "Fair Road Park" and operated by Bulloch County Recreation & Parks but owned by the city of Statesboro. After five years working with the firm, the city will seek other consultants to complete a bridge and trail design that is promised state and federal funding, says City Manager Charles Penny. (SPECIAL)
After an action of Statesboro City Council last week, the city will continue working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on bridges and walkways for the Creek on the Blue Mile project. But City Manager Charles Penny announced that the city will break from the engineering and design firm Freese and Nichols — with which the city has spent more than $2 million on preliminary work toward this project over the last five years — and advertise for a new engineering team. Since federal funding has become involved through the Georgia DOT, requirements for the federal process added to the design work, and Freese and Nichols and their subcontractors initially asked for about $4 million more, Penny said.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter