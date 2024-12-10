City approves GDOT agreement for Creek on Blue Mile but will seek new engineering group

After an action of Statesboro City Council last week, the city will continue working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on bridges and walkways for the Creek on the Blue Mile project. But City Manager Charles Penny announced that the city will break from the engineering and design firm Freese and Nichols — with which the city has spent more than $2 million on preliminary work toward this project over the last five years — and advertise for a new engineering team. Since federal funding has become involved through the Georgia DOT, requirements for the federal process added to the design work, and Freese and Nichols and their subcontractors initially asked for about $4 million more, Penny said.