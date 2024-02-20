City agenda includes zoning for apartments

Statesboro City Council, during its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, regular meeting, will be considering zoning changes requested by property owners and developers for a couple of housing developments totaling 388 units.



The regular meeting follows a 3 p.m. work session, which is also open to the public and held in the council chambers at City Hall. Work session topics are scheduled to include the quarterly financial report; annual public safety reports from the Statesboro Fire Department and Statesboro Police Department; utility billing and bill-pay; the proposed Personal Mobility Ordinance, covering scooters and similar devices; alcoholic beverage proximity waivers in the Central Business District; tree grants; and a Youth Council presentation.

The city’s fiscal year 2023 audit report is also slated to be presented during the work session, but a council motion to accept it is part of the “consent agenda” during the regular meeting.

One of the zoning decisions expected during the 5:30 p.m. meeting will be on a requested change from R-40 single-family residential to R-4 high-density residential for a 196-unit duplex and townhome development on about 40 acres at the southern quadrant of Old Register Road near the city limits.

Another requested change, by a different owner and developer, is from R-6 single-family residential to R-4 high-density residential on about 19.5 acres on Mathews Road to allow for construction of a 192-unit apartment complex, financed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.