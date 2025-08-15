How do police officers protect themselves during traffic stops? What steps do they take during crime investigations? What procedures do they take should an active shooter take hostages in a school or other building? Answers to those questions and more will be available to members of the public who register to participate in a free course set to begin Sept. 30, but the deadline to register is Sept. 12.
Citizens Police Academy set to return in 2025
Sign-up deadline for free SPD course is Sept. 12
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter