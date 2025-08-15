By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Citizens Police Academy set to return in 2025
Sign-up deadline for free SPD course is Sept. 12
Citizens Police Academy
At a previous Citizens Police Academy, Elaine Norton does her best to hold off an attacking APO Kyle Briley with her baton. The deadline to register for the 2025 Citizens Police Academy is Sept. 12. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
How do police officers protect themselves during traffic stops? What steps do they take during crime investigations? What procedures do they take should an active shooter take hostages in a school or other building? Answers to those questions and more will be available to members of the public who register to participate in a free course set to begin Sept. 30, but the deadline to register is Sept. 12.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter