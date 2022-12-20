Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 27

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power and the City of Statesboro to host its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event.

This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them to be chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat. Providing an option for citizens to recycle their Christmas trees allows for trees to stay out of the local landfill so that they do not take up valuable space.

For 32 years, the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation’s Bring One for the Chipper program has helped Georgians recycle their Christmas trees. Sponsors like The Home Depot, The Davey Tree Expert Company, Georgia Forestry Commission, One Tree Planted, and WXIA-TV make it possible for the program to be rolled out to hundreds of communities statewide. Since its inception, the Keep Georgia Beautiful network has recycled over six million Christmas trees and that number continues to grow each year.

There will be two locations for citizens to recycle their Christmas trees. City of Statesboro Public Works will host a drop-off for trees from Dec. 27 through Jan. 13, during normal operating hours at its facility on Braswell St. in Statesboro.

Also, AgSouth will host a drop-off and chipping event in the rear parking lot of its main office on South Main St., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Those who bring their Christmas tree Jan. 14 to Ag South Farm Credit will receive complimentary seeds for planting, seedlings and free mulch, upon request.

For more information, contact Amanda Clements with Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (amanda.clements@statesboroga.gov) or Richard Smiley (Richard.smiley@statesboroga.gov) from the city of Statesboro.