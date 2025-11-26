Christmas tree lighting draws hundreds to Downtown Statesboro Art Park to launch holiday season; watch video from tree lighting

The city of Statesboro held its first Christmas Tree Lighting celebration Tuesday, and hundreds of people came out to the Downtown Statesboro Art Park next to the railroad tracks to join in the holiday spirit.

The city’s Public Works crew installed a 26-foot-tall tree in the art park, temporarily replacing one of the sculpture installations during the holiday season.

A crowd of several hundred people came out Tuesday evening to celebrate the lighting of the city of Statesboro's Christmas Tree. - photo by Jason Martin



Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny introduces Mayor Johnathan McCollar, who welcomed the crowd to the city's Christmas tree lighting Tuesday. - photo by Jason Martin

