Christmas tree lighting draws hundreds to Downtown Statesboro Art Park to launch holiday season; watch video from tree lighting

Statesboro Christmas Tree Lighting 2025The city of Statesboro held its first Christmas Tree Lighting celebration Tuesday, and hundreds of people came out to the Downtown Statesboro Art Park next to the railroad tracks to join in the holiday spirit.
By: Jason Martin
The city’s Public Works crew installed a 26-foot-tall tree in the art park, temporarily replacing one of the sculpture installations during the holiday season.