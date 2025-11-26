By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Christmas tree lighting draws hundreds to Downtown Statesboro Art Park to launch holiday season; watch video from tree lighting
The Pittman Park United Methodist Church Chancel Choir led by Lisa Muldrew, shown top right holding a microphone, sang three Christmas hymns to the delight of the crowd that came out Thursday evening to the Statesboro Downtown Arts Park for the Christmas tree lighting. - photo by Jason Martin

The city of Statesboro held its first Christmas Tree Lighting celebration Tuesday, and hundreds of people came out to the Downtown Statesboro Art Park next to the railroad tracks to join in the holiday spirit.
By: Jason Martin

The city’s Public Works crew installed a 26-foot-tall tree in the art park, temporarily replacing one of the sculpture installations during the holiday season.

A crowd of several hundred people came out Tuesday evening to celebrate the lighting of the city of Statesboro's Christmas Tree. - photo by Jason Martin

Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny introduces Mayor Johnathan McCollar, who welcomed the crowd to the city's Christmas tree lighting Tuesday. - photo by Jason Martin

The Chancel Choir from Pittman Park UMC sings "O Holy Night" at the lighting of the city of Statesboro's Christmas tree Tuesday evening. - photo by Jason Martin

