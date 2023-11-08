Chavers re-elected in Boro District 2

In Statesboro's District 2, Councilmember Paulette Chavers won a second four-year term by garnering 332 votes to challenger Lawton Sack's 107 in the Nov. 7 municipal elections.



Turnout was just 9.6%, with a total of 439 voters participating out of 4,582 registered in the district. But more of those voters came out Tuesday, the final election day, when 247 voted, than in the three-week window for advancing voting, during which 187 voted in-person and just five returned absentee ballots.

In Brooklet, a referendum proposal that would have enabled the city government to license liquor stores was defeated

by just one vote, with 75 people voting "no" and 74 voting "yes." Keith Roughton won the three-candidate race for Brooklet City Council Post 1 by garnering 77 votes while Seth Cannon got 38 and Melanie Garcia 31. With Brooklet having 1,338 registered voters and 151 total votes cast, turnout was 11.3%.

Register had just one contested race, but the highest turnout, with 50 of its 139 registered voters, or 36% casting ballots, and all on Tuesday after none voted early. Melanie Lynn Nessmith received 28 votes to Richard Canady's 21, so Nessmith has won previously vacant Seat 5 on Register Town Council.