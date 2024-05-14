Robert Busbee, a Statesboro-based defense attorney with 10 years in private practice, and the experience that involves in running a small business, is seeking the office of district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, offering what he describes as different standards of success in prosecuting cases than the incumbent D.A. and an eye toward controlling costs.
Busbee asserts different standards for ‘wins,’ says controlling costs should be a priority
Contender taking on incumbent Daphne Totten in DA race
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter