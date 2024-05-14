By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Busbee asserts different standards for ‘wins,’ says controlling costs should be a priority
Contender taking on incumbent Daphne Totten in DA race
Robert Busbee, a defense attorney whose private practice is based in Statesboro, is running for district attorney – chief prosecutor in the four-county Ogeechee Circuit – challenging incumbent Daphne Totten on the Republican primary ballot. (SPECIAL)
Robert Busbee, a defense attorney whose private practice is based in Statesboro, is running for district attorney – chief prosecutor in the four-county Ogeechee Circuit – challenging incumbent Daphne Totten on the Republican primary ballot. (SPECIAL)
Robert Busbee, a Statesboro-based defense attorney with 10 years in private practice, and the experience that involves in running a small business, is seeking the office of district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, offering what he describes as different standards of success in prosecuting cases than the incumbent D.A. and an eye toward controlling costs.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter