Chamber names Leadership class

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Bulloch class of 2023 is presented this year by Synovus.

The class is comprised of: April Newkirk (Georgia Southern), Christy Rikard (Ogeechee Tech), Doug Collins and Ryan Henderson (Cardinal Glass), Garrett Darsey (First Bank of Coastal Georgia), Bethany Gilliam (Bulloch County School District), Garrett Clark (Rolling Monkey), Hayden LaTulip (Hall & Navarro), James Carr (Tutt Land), Joel Hanner (Georgia Power), Kasey Hagan (Morris Bank), Kate Mincey (Renasant Bank), Madison Gaston (Bulloch First), Mary-Lynn Pennington and Ryan Quick (Synovus), Megan Preece (Statesboro Urgent Care), Michelle Lammers (Core Credit Union), Nash Davis (Glenn Davis & Associates), Rachel Saxon (Digital Office Equipment), Sarah Rapillard (Coastal Plain Therapy & Wellness), Shalli Lewis (Word of Mouth), Sharon Roberson (Queensborough Bank), Tal Johnson (Dabbs, Hill, Hickman & Cannon) and Venus Mincey-White (Bulloch County Probate Court).

“The Chamber would like to express gratitude to the class chairs for this year’s program, Paige Navarro with Hall & Navarro and Jenni Kight with Synovus,” said Mandy Broadwell, Program and Events director with the Chamber.

The class will officially kickoff on Friday at the overnight retreat to be held at Little Ocmulgee State Park. The first class day, Demographics & Diversification, will be Sept. 8.

Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, nine-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks to identify and develop future community leaders by exposing class participants to various aspects of the community, including economic development, public safety, agribusiness and local and state government.



