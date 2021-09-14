Chamber names Jennifer Davis president, CEO

The Executive Committee of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce announced recently the promotion of Jennifer Davis to be president and CEO of the chamber.

Davis joined the chamber in May to lend her expertise in the areas of marketing and communication, member relations and economic development. Having previously served two nationally accredited chambers, she brings experience leading talent and workforce initiatives, managing professional and entrepreneurial networks and has been recognized industrywide for career excellence while working for the Milledgeville Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, said Mandy Fortune, chairman of the Board.

Davis was presented the Award of Excel-lence in Com-munication for Cham-bers from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for the design and publication of the 2018 Annual Report of the Greater Macon Chamber. Some of her other notable honors and distinctions include being named CTAE Advisory Board Member of the Year and GACCE scholarship recipient to attend the national chamber conference.

A graduate of Middle Georgia State University, Davis holds a B.S. in Public Service. She earned a certificate from the Georgia Academy for Regional Economic and Leadership Development and has completed several credit hours in workforce development training through the International Economic Development Council and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

During the last 90 days, Davis has managed her original duties as director of Marketing and Member Engagement and worked alongside hired consultant and a former chamber CEO, Tammy Shepherd. Working directly with Shepherd and the board, Davis sustained programming and events, member correspondence and day-to-day operations. She prioritized member renewals and reestablished effective accountability practices as the only full-time member of the chamber staff.

“Early during the interim period, it became abundantly clear that Jennifer met all the qualifications of a successful chamber professional, and our affiliates noticed as well,” Fortune said. “It’s been so refreshing to receive excellent feedback about the person entrusted to run things efficiently this summer. As our exec team began to review Shepherd’s recommendations and deliverables last month, we also began to reconsider the idea of a traditional search process.

“We unanimously feel as though Davis’ chamber and economic development experience combined with once owning and managing her own event venue/business allows a unique perspective and makes her a great fit. We are ready to support and name her as our leader and have full confidence she will be a great CEO. Tammy will continue to offer newly negotiated services that will provide support to Jennifer as she assembles a team of her own.”

Shepherd highly endorsed Davis as well.

“I truly believe Jennifer will serve as a great president / CEO for the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “With support, she will elevate the Chamber with her industry knowledge as she continues to grow professionally. I applaud the Board of Directors for making sure the organization moves in the right direction.”

Since moving to Statesboro in 2019, Davis obtained a license in real estate, where she was a member of the Statesboro Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors until her employment with the Chamber began in May.

She is a Bulloch County resident and mother to son, Britton, a Statesboro High School freshman.



