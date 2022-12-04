Celebrate the season at the Averitt Center

The Averitt Center for the Arts has something for everyone this December. You can look forward to holiday music, laughter, gift shopping and, as usual, plenty of chances to express yourself through the arts.

The festivities kicked off with the All Fired Up Holiday Exhibition & Sale, which ends today. Organizers are hopeful that you saved some of your holiday budget for this sale. Shop for local, one-of-a-kind gifts by talented studio artists and hardworking Georgia Southern University students have come together to display their unique pieces for sale, just in time for the holidays. There will be plenty of ceramics, fine arts, jewelry and more for you to choose from. The sale will take place at the Roxie Remley Center at 31 E. Vine Street. You can shop today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Are you a fan of instrumental or classical music? If so, you’re in luck. On Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., the talented members of the Statesboro Chamber Orchestra will share their musical gifts at the Whitaker Black Box Theater at 41 W. Main Street. This free performance will be led by the orchestra’s longtime conductor, Jonathan Aceto.

SPECIAL Statesboro Chamber Orchestra director Jonathan Aceto, upper right, conducts rehearsal for a show at the Averitt Center for the Arts, at top. Above, cellist Glenn Haynes, left, goes over some parts with violinist Ruth Hook during rehearsal.



The Futrelle sisters are coming back to the Emma Kelly Theater on Dec. 8-11 with “Christmas Belles.” This time around, they are wishing you a Texas Christmas. But the Futrelles are not exactly in a festive mood. A cranky Frankie (played by Rachel Elkins) is weeks overdue with her second set of twins. Twink (Nichole Deal) is in jail for inadvertently burning down half the town. And hot-flash suffering Honey Raye (Julie Moody) is desperately trying to keep the Tabernacle of the Lamb’s Christmas program from spiraling into chaos. Things are not looking good…especially when Frankie lets slip a family secret that has been carefully guarded for decades. However, in true Futrelle fashion, the feuding sisters find a way to pull together to present a Christmas program the citizens of Fayro will never forget.

Your favorite characters are back: Raynerd Chisum (Alan Tyson), Gina Jo Dubberly (Tate Miller), Justin Waverly (Robert Cottle), John Curtis Buntner (Jamey Saunders), Dub Dubberly (Lee Walker), Patsy Price (Eileen Bayens), Rhonda Lynn Lampley (Christie McLendon) and Geneva Musgrave (Pam Baggett). Whether you’re a longtime friend of the Futrelle family, or new to the little town of Fayro, you don’t want to miss this hilarious, southern-fried holiday event.

Tickets are $25, and show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. The show is directed by Donna Hooley and is being sponsored by Queensborough National Bank and Trust.

The monthly Paint-N-Party is set for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., and you don’t need any experience to participate — just come and have fun with friends and your favorite drink. This month participants will paint a cute Santa Claus. The cost to attend is $35 and includes all the supplies needed. Paint-N parties are held at the Roxie Remley Center and are catered and sponsored by Boro Takeout.

The final event of the season will be held Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Be ready to fire a decorative pot that has been bisque fired at the Raku Firing & Potluck. Bring a covered dish to share with your friends by the fire. This unique art experience will be held at the Roxie.

The current gallery exhibition, Somewhere in Between: Works by Colleen Beyer Stewart and Wesley L. Stewart, will be available for viewing in the Main Gallery at 33 E. Main St. through Dec. 16 and will reopen Jan. 3-6. Be sure to come enjoy the inspired works of this husband and wife, who both earned their MFAs at Georgia Southern. The gallery is sponsored by Burney Marsh and John Tucker, Bill and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Lawrence and Kathleen Smith, Drs. Patrick and Theresa Novotny, the Statesboro Regional Art Association and Frazier’s Flowers.

The Averitt Center will be closed for the holidays Dec. 17-Jan. 2. For more information on events, classes and workshops, go online at www.averittcenterforthearts.org or contact the Averitt Center at 912-212-2787.



