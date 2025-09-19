Career Showcase Week at GS

Hosted by Georgia Southern University's Office of Career and Professional Development, Career Showcase Week is the largest and most comprehensive week of on-campus recruitment opportunities each semester. This week-long series of career fairs and networking events connects students and alumni with many of the nation's top companies seeking candidates for internship, co-op, full-time, and part-time positions. This fall's Career Showcase Week brought employers from 258 companies to campus and facilitated unique interactions with 1,827 students. As part of Career Showcase Week, Technical Day is a large-scale career fair for students in technical majors seeking opportunities in engineering, information technology, data analytics, construction, manufacturing, and many other technical professions.
Totals for the week of Career Showcase events: 2,193 total student interactions (1,827 unique students) and 331 employer interactions (258 unique employers/companies)