Car seat safety class is Saturday at library

After receiving a 2024 Car Seat Mini-Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Injury Prevention Program, the Bulloch County Health Department has now set a date to educate the public about how best to use the seats.



Staff from the Bulloch Health Department will conduct a child passenger safety class at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library on South Main St.

“Installing and using your child’s car seat can be complicated, but learning to properly use and install a child safety seat can help prevent serious injury in case of an accident,” Health Department officials said in a release.

Staff will demonstrate proper car seat installation techniques and discuss car seat variations by age. The class is required for those looking to obtain a car seat through the Georgia Child Passenger Safety Program.

According to a release from the Georgia DPH, the grant will provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in the Statesboro and Bulloch community.

“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Cindi Hart, District nursing director. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”

Officials with the Bulloch Health Department will educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to families that qualify for aid.

The program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and, since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 437 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars. Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.

The Bulloch County Health Department is located at 1 West Altman St. in Statesboro. For more information about the car seat program for any listed counties, call (855) 473-4374 or (912) 764-5969.