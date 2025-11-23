Cape Jessamine No. 86 Chapter Order of the Eastern Star helps the Statesboro Food Bank

The Cape Jessamine No. 86 Chapter Order of the Eastern Star recently donated a significant amount of canned goods to the Statesboro Food Bank to support those in need within Bulloch County. Several members of the Cape Jessamine No. 86 Chapter Order of the Eastern Star are pictured dropping off the donation at the Statesboro Food Bank. Left to right, Sis. Davia Williams, Worthy Matron, Sis. Valerie Lanier, Sis. Karen Nunnally, Past Matron and Sis. Tori Brack, Past Matron.

“Serving our community is at the heart of our mission,” said Davia Williams, a member of the chapter, in an email. “We believe in being God's hands and feet here on earth, and this donation is just one small way we can help ensure our neighbors don't go hungry.

“A huge thank you to all our members for their generous contributions. Together, we can make a difference and build a #hungerfreefuture for everyone in our community.”

To learn more about the Food Bank or to find out how you can help, visit their website or Facebook page.



