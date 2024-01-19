Canoochee paddle race opens registration

Registration is now underway for the Canoochee Paddle Race – set for Saturday, April 13.



The race will begin at noon at Brewton Bridge, which is off Highway 169, just north of the Highway 129 intersection in Evans County. The race will end approximately seven miles downstream on the Canoochee River at Rocks River Bridge landing, located just north of downtown Claxton, off Highway 301 North.

The annual Paddle Race is organized by the Ogeechee Riverkeeper and serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit Riverkeeper, which works to protect, preserve and improve the water quality of the Ogeechee River basin.

Paddlers of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and canoes are allowed to compete. Also, non-racing paddlers are welcome to follow the route after racers have started. Entrants will receive a vessel identifier, map, and official race t-shirt. Registrants will receive packet pick-up information via email. Entry is $50 per person, including non-racing paddlers.

All entrants must bring their own vessels or equipment. Personal flotation devices are required for each participant. Entry is limited and pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is April 10 at noon.

Rocks River Bridge landing will serve as the headquarters for the awards presentation, winners circle, food vendors and entertainment.

In addition to the fastest singles, tandems and canoes, there will be awards for best dressed paddler, most creative boat, best paddling duo and the last place finisher.

A shuttle back to Brewton Bridge will be available to paddlers who need a ride.

Everyone is welcome to come cheer for the racers and enjoy a day out by the river.

Details and registration: https://www.ogeecheeriverkeeper.org/events/canoochee-paddle-race/



