Candler sheriff seeks calf thieves

Cattle rustlers struck a small roadside zoo in Aline Monday when someone stole a baby calf from its enclosure.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the livestock theft that occurred at the Wild Georgia Safari Park, said Candler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Capt. Justin Wells.

“An individual took a small calf … from the park, loaded it into a vehicle and drove away,” he said. “The vehicle is believed to be a dark in color Dodge Journey, bearing a ‘G’ license plate on the front. We are currently seeking the identification of the individuals” shown in a photo captured of the incident. “We are also seeking any potential witnesses that were at the park yesterday between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.”

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Candler County Sheriff’s crime tip line number (912) 685-8649. Also, tips may be emailed to tips@candlersheriff.com .