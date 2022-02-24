Candidates schedule ‘meet and greet’ events

Lehman Franklin

Lehman Franklin, who announced last week he will seek the District 160 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, will hold a “meet and greet” event on Tuesday, March 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Commerce Drive in Statesboro.

A Republican, Franklin hopes to win the seat that has been held by Republican Jan Tankersley since 2010. Tankersley announced recently that she will not seek another term.

District 160 serves potions of Bulloch and Bryan Counties.

Madeline Ryan Smith

Madeline Ryan Smith, Democratic candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives District 158 seat, will hold a “meet and greet” event on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at The Event Center, located at 6 Carver St. in Statesboro.

Republican Butch Parrish currently represents District 158 and he has indicated he will run for re-election.

District 158 includes the counties of Bulloch, Candler, Emanuel and Jenkins and represents a population of 56,451 people, according to the 2020 Census.