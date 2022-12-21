Calendar1222 2022

Today

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Friday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 23–24&26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.



Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Dec. 28 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TRY SERIES: Marvel Trivia will be held Dec. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Dec. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

ä ICE POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will begin Jan. 3 and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Truth About Family Folklores,” will be held Jan. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä “BULLOCH BEARS Witness Event: Music, Memory and Moving Forward,” will be held Jan. 4, 2023, in the Carter Recital Hall of the Foy Fine Arts Building, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free and visitor parking is available behind the Russell Student Union. Presented by the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.