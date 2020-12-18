By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Calendar1220 2020
Calendar1221 2020

Today

ä DONUTS WITH Santa will be held Sunday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Dec. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 24–26. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

                                                                                  Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.

