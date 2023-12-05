Calendar1206 2023

Today

ä JOB FAIR for production and maintenance positions at HMG Metaplant America (Hyundai) will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., at Ogeechee Technical College, Joe Kennedy Boulevard. Bring resume and completed application, which is available at SavannahJDA.com/HMGMA-jobs.

ä POKEMON RESCUE Operation Mega-Hunt Hunt will continue through Dec. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow the meal. Program, “The Music of Christmas,” will be presented by Dr. Michael Braz, Georgia Southern University, retired. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Called Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Dec. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DEMENTIA CAREGIVER Support Group will meet Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Dec. 13 in the Kids’ Craft Activity Room of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN PAINT & Sip Event will be held Dec.14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Program, “Southern Claims Commissions,” will be presented by Stacy Cole. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MOVEMENT & MUSIC Storytime will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR MATINEE will be shown Dec. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.