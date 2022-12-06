Calendar1206 2022

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Case Study for African American Research,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973 is planning their 50th Class Reunion for Spring 2023. Classmates’ contact information is needed. Please email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.



Wednesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä STAFF DAY will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. The library will be closed to patrons.



Saturday

ä CHRISTMAS IN Candy Land will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 2–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Dec. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TRY SERIES: Harry Potter Trivia will be held Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GIFT-MAKING Workshop will be held Dec. 14, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY ORNAMENT Workshop will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Resources to Find Next Generation,” will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORY Time will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.