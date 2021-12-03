Calendar1206 2021

Today

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä 15TH ANNUAL Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration, “Mistletoe & Memories,” will be held Monday, 5–6:30 p.m., at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Donehoo Street. Activities include a tree lighting, holiday music, face painting, pet therapy and Santa.

Tuesday

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Q&A will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority Meeting will be held Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The program will be CASA and Christmas music. For more information or to RSVP by Dec. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed all day Friday for staff training. The Library will reopen at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä BREAKFAST WITH Santa will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

Sunday

ä HOLIDAY HOP Performance featuring The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will be held Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m. Note: tickets purchased for the original May 2020 show, which was rescheduled due to COVID-19, are still valid.

Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. Inquire at the front desk for instructions.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Pokemon.”

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.