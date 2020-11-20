Calendar1123 2020

Today

ä LET’S TALK X-Box Live With Mario will be held Monday. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä ADULT CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Monday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

Tuesday

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

Wednesday

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

Ongoing Events

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.