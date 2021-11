Calendar1118 2021

Today

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at noon in the conference room of the airport. RSVP to Kathy Boykin at (912) 764-9083.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Thursday (third Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä CRUISE IN will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts, Northside Drive. Dinners will be sold. Proceeds will benefit needy families this holiday season. For more information call (912) 531-0254 or (912) 682-9442. Sponsored by Alliance Car Club.

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKING WITH Kids Class Part 3 will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–18. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Nov. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Home Alone 2.”

ä STEM DAY will be held Nov. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.



Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.