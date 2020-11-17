Calendar1118 2020

Today

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package Pickup will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER DRIVE-IN Storytime will be held Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Upcoming Events

ä LET’S TALK X-Box Live With Mario will be held Nov. 23. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä ADULT CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Nov. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Nov. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

Ongoing Events

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.