Calendar1111 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Action Pact Bulloch County Senior Center, Granade Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cleaning Headstones at Eastside Cemetery,” will be held Nov. 16 at Eastside Cemetery beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at noon in the conference room of the airport. RSVP to Kathy Boykin at (912) 764-9083.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Nov. 18 (third Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.