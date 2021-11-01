Calendar1102 2021

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday in Room 306, third floor of First United Methodist Church, South Main Street. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Religion During and After the American Revolution,” will be presented by Dr. John Waters.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOTANIC GARDEN Plant Sale will be held Saturday–Sunday at the Garden, 1503 Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Nov. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Home Alone.”

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Teachers Association will meet Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The program will be dedicated to all veterans. For more information or to RSVP by Nov. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

ä TEEN DAY will be held Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.