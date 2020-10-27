Calendar1028 2020

Today

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held through Saturday. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held Thursday–Saturday. Hours: Thursday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä DIY PROJECT: Natural Hair Oil will be held Thursday via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

Friday

ä SCARY STORYTIME for Families will be held Friday via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

ä DRIVE-THRU Trick or Treat Event will be held Saturday, 9–11 a.m., at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764-5637, ext. 387.

ä TRUNK OR Treat Drive-Thru Event will be held Saturday, 3–4:30 p.m., at the Statesboro Family YMCA, Clairborne Avenue. Costumes for children encouraged, but not required. Face masks are required. Donations of candy are needed. Those interested in participating in decorating a trunk should contact Hannah Beggs at (912) 225-1962 or hannah.Beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

ä HALLOWEEN EVENT will be held Saturday, 4–5 p.m., at Books-A-Million. Activities include a story and a costume fashion show. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

ä DRIVE-THRU Halloween Event will be held Saturday, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “WE QUILT This City: A Statesboro Quilt Show” Exhibit will be on display Saturday–Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center, GSU campus. Admission is free, but contributions, to cover some of the costs of this show as well as support a local charity, will be accepted. For more information email pac@georgiasouthern.edu or interact through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram social media platforms.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä FAMILY MOVIE Night Kit Pickup will be held Nov. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package Pickup will be held Nov. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library.. For ages 2–5.