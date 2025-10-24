Calendar1025 2025

Today

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Oct. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä OCTOBER BIRTHDAYS Celebration will be held Oct. 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Legacies,” will be held Oct. 30, 2–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For age 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Oct. 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HALLOWEEN PARTY will be held Oct. 31 The Lodge at Bethany, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOO-K and Treat Event will be held Oct. 31, 4–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Nov. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME WITH Ms. Sherrie in English & Spanish will be held Nov. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGIONAL LIBRARY Board Meeting will be held Nov. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:45 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Please note time change. Program: “Growing a Business From Your Home,” will be presented by Cathy Braddy Deal.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä KALEIDOSCOPE: THE Harvest Moon Gala Fundraiser will be held Nov. 6, 6:30–9 p.m., at The Food Bank, at the corner of Northside Drive West and Miller Street. Evening includes cocktails & mocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, live music with Dr. Mchael Braz and a silent auction. Tickets are $38/person and available online at www.statesborofoodbank.org or by calling (912) 386-1462.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Grave Cleaning Class,” will be held Nov. 7 beginning at 2 p.m. Class will be held off-site. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 16 and older.

ä DINOSAUR STORY & Craft Activity will be held Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Nov. 8, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.