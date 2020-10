Calendar1025 2020

Today

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held through Oct. 31. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held Oct. 29–31. Hours: Thursday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY SCAVENGER Hunt for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Oct. 26 beginning at 8:30 p.m. For ages 10 and older. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info or visit the Library’s Facebook page.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Oct. 28.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Oct. 28.

ä TEEN CRAFT Kits will be available for pickup Oct. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä DIY PROJECT: Natural Hair Oil will be held Oct. 29 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

ä SCARY STORYTIME for Families will be held Oct. 30 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 8:30 p.m.

ä TRUNK OR Treat Drive-Thru Event will be held Oct. 31, 3–4:30 p.m., at the Statesboro Family YMCA, Clairborne Avenue. Costumes for children encouraged, but not required. Face masks are required. Donations of candy are needed. Those interested in participating in decorating a trunk should contact Hannah Beggs at (912) 225-1962 or hannah.Beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

ä DRIVE-THRU Trick or Treat Event will be held Oct. 31, 9–11 a.m., at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com pr call (912) 764-5637, ext. 387.

ä HALLOWEEN EVENT will be held Oct. 31, 4–5 p.m., at Books-A-Million. Activities include a story and a costume fashion show. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

ä DRIVE-THRU Halloween Event will be held Oct. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “WE QUILT This City: A Statesboro Quilt Show” Exhibit will be on display Oct. 31–Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center, GSU campus. Admission is free, but contributions, to cover some of the costs of this show as well as support a local charity, will be accepted. For more information email pac@georgiasouthern.edu or interact through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram social media platforms.