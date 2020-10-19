Calendar1020 2020

Today

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Last Will & Testament,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Friday

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held Friday–Oct. 31. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held Oct. 29–31. Hours: Thursday–Friday, 11 a.m. –6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. –3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.



Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY SCAVENGER Hunt for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Oct. 26 beginning at 8:30 p.m. For ages 10 and older. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info or visit the Library’s Facebook page.