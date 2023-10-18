Calendar1019 2023

Today

ä CORE VACCINE Clinic will be held Thursday, 1–3:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To preregister (strongly encouraged) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Pros & Cons of FamilySearch,” will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEET THE Candidates Political Forum will be held Oct. 23 at the Williams Center, Georgia Avenue, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7 p.m. Guests will be candidates for Statesboro City Council District 2 election. Hosted by the Bulloch County NAACP and the GSU NAACP.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Community Meeting will be held Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Karen McClain, coordinator of the Ogeechee Circuit Mental Health/Drug Court, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä LEADING BY Reading Storytime & Tour will be held Oct. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Oct. 25 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT MURDER Mystery Group will meet Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FALL FESTIVAL/Dance will be held Oct. 28, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Portal Elementary School. There will be bounce houses, slides, music, a dunk tank, costume and pumpkin carving contests and more. Costumes welcome, but no masks. Family packages are $20, individuals are $5. Hosted by the PTO.

ä EAST GEORGIA Marching Band Competition will be held Oct. 28 at Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. Doors open at 1 p.m.; first performance begins at 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. There will be venders and SHS organizations selling food. Volunteers welcome and donations accepted. For more information email rriley@bullochschools.org or call (912) 690-0673.

ä BOOKS, TREATS & Creepy Candy Event will be held Oct. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will begin at noon. Program, “Linda’s Heirlooms: The Art and History of Quilting,” will be presented by Brent Tharpe, Georgia Southern University Museum director. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

