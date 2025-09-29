Calendar0930 2025

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Please note time change. Program: Ranson Schwerzler, director of Meadow Garden, will present an update on the home of George Walton, signer of the Declaration of Independence.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Placed Based History: GSU,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORY & Games With a Cop will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Oct. 11, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REUNION of the Descendants of Burchard Taylor Beasley and Elizabeth Marsh Beasley will be held Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall of Macedonia Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä JACK-O-Lantern In a Jar Activity will be held Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Placed Based History: GSU,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Teen History Talk,” will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.