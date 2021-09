Calendar0925 2021

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä YARD SALE & Adoption Event will be held Saturday at Fix the Boro Snip Clinic, East Inman Street. Hours for Yard Sale, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; Adoption Event, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the spay/neuter clinic and public assistance programs.

ä ADULT PAINTING Class will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKING WITH Kids Class Part 1 will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

Upcoming Events



ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Find a Grave,” will be held Sept. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BILINGUALTODDLER Time will be held Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STEM DAY will be held Sept. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä 2021 YOUTH FISHING Tournament will be held Oct. 2, 8–11 a.m., at the pond at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Free for all children ages 5–11. Children must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own fishing equipment and bait. Refreshments for all tournament participants. Prizes will be awarded. Hosted by the Bulloch Bass Club. For more information call Morrell McCaskill at (229) 344-5336 or Jeff Beecher at (912) 657-1086.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Oct. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BOOK LAUNCH for “21 Prayers for Teachers” will be held Oct. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.