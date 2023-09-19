Calendar0920 2023

Today

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 4 through Saturday to learn about Partnerships and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä BRIER CREEK Revolutionary War Battlefield Association will host a Banquet Thursday, 6–9 p.m., at Forest Heights Country Club, Country Club Road. Flag bearers for the event will wear Revolutionary War uniforms and Dr. John Derden, professor emeritus of history, will present the “Treaty of Paris of 1781” that ended the American Revolution and recognized the United States as an independent nation. Mail reservation checks to BCRWBA, P.O. Box 603, Swainsboro, GA 30401. Dress is business casual. Cost is $35.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Virginia Genealogy Research With Victoria Robinson,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä 73RD ANNUAL Brannen Family Reunion will be held Saturday at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at noon. Program, “Thomas Alexander Brannen (1792–1876) and the Forgotten Alderman-Kennedy Cemetery,” will be presented by Randy Brannen.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BLOOD Connection Blood Drive will be held Sept. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 17 and older.

ä LEARN AI (Artificial Intelligence) With Zaria will be held Sept. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12­–18.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 5, Sept. 25–30, learn about GLS and Outreach and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Sept. 27 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Sept. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Date Old Photographs,” will be held Sept. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

