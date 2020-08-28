Calendar0831 2020

Today

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

Tuesday

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street, has been cancelled due to lack of agenda/action items.

Wednesday

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.



Thursday

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. To attend, register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclfuivrTktE9NPQrb1AyfjL6MXgntSyqL4 and you will receive a confirmation emailing containing information about joining the meeting.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Sept. 3 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Bill Hatcher as speaker. Topic: “Colonial America and the Constitution.”

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Find A Grave,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.