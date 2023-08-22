Calendar0823 2023

Today

ä CLASS, “HOW to Use a Flash Drive,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “Dear Edward.” Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Name Changes in Genealogy,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä FOSTER KIDS Matter 1-Mile Walk will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South, beginning at 11 a.m. Presented by Davon and Tavon Woods. For more information call (201) 468-4870 or visit www.fkm.life.

Upcoming Events

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Aug. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts. Copies available at the front desk. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Getting the Most Out of Genealogical Records,” will be held Aug. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by each week to learn about different resources offered and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. Week 1, Aug. 28–­Sept. 2, learn about the Pines app. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Sept. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will begin Sept. 1 and continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FASHION DESIGN Group will meet Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Exploring Fold3: Military Records,” will be held Sept. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

